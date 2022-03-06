Dr. MARYAM BAGS CONTINENTAL AWARD; DEFEATS SIX OTHERS.

The Continental Parliament of African students (AASU) last weekend at the OAATU Conference Center, Accra, Ghana considered eminent African sons and daughters for the 2021 Kwame Nkrumah Award Series.

The 54 member Anglophone and Francophone Continental body at her 65th parliamentary session held between 27th and 28th February, 2022 received nominations from National representatives across Africa. The student body enjoys consultative status with ECOWAS, African Union, UNICEF, ECOSOC and the United Nations system.

Amongst those ratified for conferment is Nigeria’s amazon Dr. Maryam Jummai Bello whose stint in the public sector spanned about 35 years.

Dr. Maryam Jummai Bello won with a total of 22 votes to displace other contenders in the Female Category as “Africa’s Most Outstanding Public Servant” with her closest rival Sahle-Work Zewde, President of Ethiopia trailing second with 18 votes.

Dr Maryams career spanned through various establishments in the Nigerian public sector where she served and retired with unblemished record.

She got employed in the 1980’s at the Federal Ministry of Defence and was seconded to Federal Character Commission in the late 90’s where she was posted to the Economic and Financial Committee.

She was to be later redeployed to the Federal Civil Service Commission and later transferred to Petroleum Equilization Fund as a member of the Management Board.

She held the position of Deputy Chief Auditor and later Head of Inspectorate and Investigation Department all at the Head Office.

She contributed immensely to the development of her unit and Department in general and thereafter got transferred to Kaduna Zonal office at the Operations Department where she coordinated five depots (Kaduna, Suleja, Minna, Kano and Gusau).

In 2017, she returned to the Head office and was transferred to Corporate Service Department and headed the SERVICOM unit.

In 2014, she was nominated as the only female representing Oil and Gas industry at the National Conference set up by the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan administration and served at the Energy Committee and Sub- Committee on Oil and Gas.

A teacher by training and an astute educationist. Dr. Maryam holds a B.Ed in Educational Administration and Planning, M.Ed in Educational Administration and Planning both from the prestigious University of Jos. She bagged a Master Class Certificate in Business Management and Leadership from London Graduate School and was awarded a Doctoral honours from the Commonwealth University, United Kingdom.

Dr Maryam Bello is a Specialist and Consultant in Educational and administration and Planning. She’s currently running a PhD program in the same field. Upon retirement from public sector, she established multiple educational institutions with unmatchable standards at both primary and secondary level to help raise the children of the underprivileged. It is on record that her schools- Hamizak Montessori Academy where she sits as the Chairperson, despite combining the Nigerian and the British curriculum and inspite of economy hardship faced by Nigerians, remains one of the most affordable schools anywhere in Nigeria.

Currently, she is running her second term as the representative of West African Women Transport Workers at the International Transport Federation having first been elected at the Regional Conference of the body in Ethiopia in the year 2012.

She’s a multiple Award winner, a sport maniac and enjoys reading books as well as listening to good music. A philanthropist who broke Nigeria’s scaling hurdles and stereotypes in an attempt to put food and smiles on the less privileges table through her NGO- Passionate Heart Empowerment Foundation.

Dr. Maryam is happily married and blessed with accomplished children and grandchildren.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...