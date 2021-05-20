News

Dr. Nate Jeal On How To Set Yourself Apart From The Crowd As A Doctor

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

There will always be a demand for dentistry, but just because there is demand doesn’t mean that every private practice is automatically entitled to it. Dr. Nate Jeal, a successful, multi-location, practice-flipping dentist, knows that the best.
Over the span of a few short years, Dr. Jeal, together with his wife Dr. Bao-Tran Nguyen, bought, grew, and sold multiple dental practices. Dr. Jeal’s choice to jump into the “deep end” inspired learning at a pace he never dreamed of.
As Dr. Jeal explains, “Dental practice is not as transparent as it should be, and there are many apparent differences. Of course, you’ll want to be the best doctor you can be, but you’ll also need to learn how to run a company, develop and market your practice, and enroll patients in your philosophy of treatment, all on the same day!”
Dr. Jeal entered the dental business full of energy and plans for a bright future. He thought that more was better, so he bought five practices in just two years. Instead of more, he got less of everything.
“Even though we spent more on marketing, hired more consultants, and tried hard to do more work, we got less in return,” says Dr. Jeal. “Less engagement by our team, less predictability from patients, less profit inside the practice, and most importantly, less enjoyment of our chosen profession.”
Dr. Nate Jeal sat down together with his wife, and they devised a new plan. Over the next five years, they transformed all five practices into highly profitable ones, each time taking careful notes on what worked and what didn’t.
Dr. Jeal’s experience is unprecedented, and he points out that the three most important things that can make anyone the most successful doctor in the area are building a unique identity, creating a culture of respect and growth, and increasing the value of time.
Build a Unique Identity
As Dr. Jeal points out, the most successful practices have strong identities, and prospective patients seek them out for solutions. “You’ve got to find ways to set yourself apart from the crowd with a unique identity that attracts the right patients, according to the type of dentistry you want to provide. One way to achieve that is to position yourself as a niche solution provider rather than a jack-of-all-trades generalist,” says Dr. Jeal.
Create a Culture of Respect & Growth
“Result-oriented people with clear goals and the ability to communicate them will always thrive, no matter what,” says Dr. Jeal. “When excellence is expected, and you have a team that can fulfill the expectation, you have a great foundation to build a practice focused on win-wins.”
Increase the Value of Your Time
Time is relative, but those who want to succeed need to increase its relative value. According to Dr. Jeal, the solution for that is a bit of exclusivity. “A predictable and profitable practice is one that consistently provides dental solutions to lots of people,” says Dr. Nate Jeal. “Still, if you want to be both well respected and well rewarded for your efforts, you need to control your schedule. You need to limit how and when people can demand your time.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FERMA needs N400bn annually for road maintenance –Senate

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Senate has said that the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), needs annual budgetary allocation of four hundred billion Naira (N400,000,000,000), to effectively put the 26000km road network across the country in good shape.   The Chairman, Senate Committee on FERMA, Senator Gershom Bassey, stated this in Abuja at the weekend while briefing journalists on […]
News

US consulate in Chengdu shuts after China orders closure

Posted on Author Reporter

  Beijing announced the U.S. consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu was closed as of 10 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Monday, after it ordered the facility be shut in retaliation for China being ousted from its consulate in Houston, Texas. Police in Chengdu restricted access to the area around the consulate on Monday morning, […]
News

PTF warns doctors against neglect of patients with other ailments

Posted on Author   Lawrence Olaoye

    S ecretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Covid 19, Boss Mustapha, has pleaded with health workers not to neglect patients with other ailments in the country.   Mustapha warned that doing so could reverse gains already made in the fight against coronavirus.     […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica