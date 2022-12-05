Dr. Nentawe: My high court victory is begining of APC’s triumph in Plateau, Nigeria

Musa Pam, Jos

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Plateau State, Dr Yilwatda Nentawe has described his triumph at the Federal Hight Court, Jos on Saturday as the beginning of Victory for the party in Plateau and Nigeria come 2023.

Dr Nentawe, while reacting to the court’s ruling, expressed happiness that the conduct of the party’s primary has been adjudged by the court as transparent, free and fair, promising that the APC will deliver a state that is secure, united and prosperous.

He as describing the litigation instituted as a legal and democratic rights of individuals who feel dissatisfied with certain processes or decisions taken by the party.

According to him he does not begrudge anybody who challenged his emergence as the party’s governorship flag bearer more especially when the process leading to his victory has passed the integrity test.

Dr Nentawe noted that as far as he was concerned the tussle was a family affair which should not be blown out of proportion by unnecessary comments and celebrations.

