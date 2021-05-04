News

Dr. Nitin J. Engineer on How to Find Happiness through Your Profession

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Dr. Nitin J. Engineer on How to Find Happiness through Your Profession

One of the most important questions a person can ponder is what makes them happy. Is it financial stability, pursuing interests, spending time with friends and family, traveling, certain tangible items, or taking your dog to the park? The next question is, what does a person need to achieve that happiness? According to performance coach Dr. Nitin J. Engineer, you need to start with time and money.

“More specifically, time is money, and while money cannot buy happiness, it makes it a lot easier to do the things that make you happy,” states Dr. Nitin. Some people don’t give wings to their ideas immediately but work another job to get their startup costs together or gain experience. Others spend years at a job before realizing they want a change in their life and follow their passion.

Dr. Nitin J. Engineer elaborates, “People do this because they would rather work for themselves instead of someone else.” Dr. Nitin is direct in his guidance that the first year of anything new can be brutal, yet the hard work and long days will pay off as your venture becomes profitable. “Think of this as an investment in yourself and happiness being a return on investment,” he adds.

As COVID 19 has kept people indoors, internet and social media use has skyrocketed, with more potential customers than ever scrolling Instagram when they would usually be in the office. Dr. Nitin J. Engineer explains, “These individuals will likely be happy to connect with celebrities and stars that provide a daily dose of motivation during these gloomy times.”

“To find happiness when launching your own personal brand, you must build your venture around something that excites you as well as your audience,” states Dr. Nitin J. Engineer. The last thing you want to do is create something that doesn’t motivate you. “You must wake up excited about your brand, not miserable. Ask yourself a question, “How do I invest in my happiness” and let things fall in place from there,” wraps Dr. Nitin J. Engineer.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Downpour: LASEMA intensifies preparedness

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Following the heavy downpour prediction and its possible negative impact on the residents, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), has activated a response plan and preparedness to manage the situation and mitigate its adverse effects on the people. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), had listed Lagos East, Lagos West and Lagos […]
News Top Stories

Greenfield University abduction: Anxiety as bandits threaten to kill remaining students today

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

There was palpable fear and apprehension in Kaduna State yesterday following threats by bandits to kill the remaining 17 abducted students of Greenfield University, Kaduna.   The bandits are asking for an additional N100 million and 7 motorcycles before the end of today (Tuesday) or the remaining students in their possession will be killed. Already, […]
News

Illegal encroachment: Lagos to demolish buildings, shanties

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

*Gives seven-day ultimatum to mechanics, food vendors to vacate Apapa Indications emerged on Sunday that offocials of the Lagos State Taskforce on Environment and Special Offences Unit have concluded arrangements to demolish illegal structures encroached on ‘Idera Land Scheme’ in lbeju Lekki axis of the state. The agency, which disclosed this, also warned miscreants, illegal […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica