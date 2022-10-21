Dr Trinity Tom confirms relocation of Blockmay ICT Head office to Turkey.

Since its founding in 2018, Blockmay ICT Solutions LTD has been a solution to social issues. Our attention was drawn to an environmental plague with the goal of replacing it with quick fixes.

After learning that we were not a part of the oil boom or the www internet explosion age, we had to look at the surrounding threat threatening our world—technical degradation—and we started to realize how much we needed to automate our surroundings in contrast to the accepted standards. This gave our development team the critical concentration that we needed.

Blockmay Limited is an information and communications technology firm that is completely registered in Nigeria. The company has gained a lot of prominence for its extensive engagement in blockchain development.

On March 13, 2021, Blockmay solutions was featured on BBC as the leading Blockchain developers from Africa. The Blockmay team comprises 110 developers, Marketers, and Data managers providing digital solutions across Africa. Some of their notable projects include Zugacoin (cryptocurrency), E-naira portal, Akoin (cryptocurrency), dapprader (NFT Collection project), Blockchain Voting pool, and Data/Server Management for several organizations across the African continent.

Recently, the CEO of the company, Dr Timothy Tom announced that Blockmay ICT Limited is being relocated to Istanbul, Turkey. He didn’t give an actual reason why, but he said that the company operating from Turkey will boost the output of the company.

Dr. Tom is a renowned business consultant who specializes in business strategy, marketing and growth; ICT recruitment and training. He was recruited by one of the top ten telecommunication companies in the world to help further develop its business in Nigeria. He is the CEO of Trinidad Corporation which comprises 12 different companies fully registered in Nigeria, Ghana, Dubai and Lebanon.

