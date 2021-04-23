News

Dr. William Rahal’s fans are obsessed over his good looks and style sense

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

 

His determination to provide quality care and life-changing results have earned him international respect and the privilege to lead the field of cosmetic medicine to a new standard of care. However, there’s another thing that makes Dr. William Rahal one of the most followed celebrity cosmetic surgeons in the US – his looks!

Here are five boy-next-door looks of Dr. William Rahal that are over and above drool-worthy.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BxYBZHxAaXs/
https://www.instagram.com/p/B1POq5UntbK/
https://www.instagram.com/p/B61Ut4Jnh3r/
https://www.instagram.com/p/B-Ntz4cHjHR/
https://www.instagram.com/p/BsHNr34g0bg/

Among the outstanding collective of passionate and talented medical professionals stands the board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. William Rahal, whose genuine outlook on patient care has seen him rise to become one of the most sought after practitioners in California with the persistent goal to level up the aesthetic medical field, in his own words he explains what drives him in the pursuit of excellence;

“I have tried to make a profound impact on people’s lives and give back the confidence they need to look and feel better. I have also tried to excel beyond boundaries to create and innovate strategies and cosmetic treatments that could do more than better for all of them”.

Born in 1989, in Staten Island and growing between Staten Island and New Jersey, Dr. William Rahal has had his sights set on the medical industry since a young age. With the decided determination, he was destined to excel. He soon specialized in the cosmetic field and today has entrenched his name as a successful plastic surgeon and entrepreneur with his growing business at Beverly Hills.

Dr. William Rahal says that the purpose of his work is to provide patients with the confidence they lack in their lives, which significantly benefits their quality of life. Today, this very purpose drives him forward to continue to positively influence the medical field by providing patients with the safe and effective surgical results they desire.

Amidst so much competition, the thing that motivates Dr. William Rahal the most is patient satisfaction. He says that no matter how challenging things may be, being told by patients how happy and satisfied they are with the treatments makes it all worthwhile. His center is patient-centric and creates a luxurious experience, with best in class facilities and patient care.

Dr. William Rahal will continue to build his class-leading brand based on genuine services, authentic principles, and value that adds to the patients’ lives.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Airlines desperate to renew AOC over N27bn bailout funds

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Airlines are in race to renew their allimportant Air Operators’ Certificates (AOC) in order to benefit from the N27 billion bailout funds that are about to be released to carriers that have valid certificates. The Federal Government had given the renewal as part of conditions airlines must meet to be beneficiaries of the palliatives that […]
News

Soyinka, others mourn Odumakin

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, yesterday paid a condolence visit to the widow of late Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, at their residence in the Omole area of Lagos. Soyinka described the late Odumakin as a persistent and brave fighter. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Odumakin, 56, died on Friday after […]
News

Fashola plans to blacklist defaulting contractors

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, yesterday disclosed that his Ministry was planning to publish “a black list” of defaulting contractors, who failed to meet their own end of the contract agreement with the Federal Government. Fashola, who stated this at the National Assembly, also said that in addition to making the names […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica