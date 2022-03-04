News

Drama as 3 exotic jeeps go missing at Bank of Agriculture

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Comment(0)

There was a mild drama during the Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC) meeting Friday, when the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Hassan, was unable to show evidence of purchase of two brand new Toyota Prado Jeeps and Ford Ranger Jeep for the purpose of monitoring the Agric Mechanization Programme.

The Committee had summoned the Managing Director following the query raised from the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation in 2017 report on the missing jeeps in Kaduna.

However, when Hassan appeared before the Panel to respond to the query of the missing vehicles worth about N49 million, no document was presented to the members of the Committee to indicate that the vehicles were actually purchased.

The Managing Director was only able to present a letter from the Ministry of Agriculture which mandated him to withdraw money from the Agricultural Mechanization Fund to procure the vehicles.

The members of the Committee expressed serious disappointment that the Managing Director was unable to show any concrete evidence that the vehicles were on ground.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, wondered how the MD paid for the vehicles without seeing them in first instance.

 

