Drama as Abuja community resists demolition bulldozers 

A mild drama ensued over the weekend when the indigenous people of Magaji-pe community, in Jabi District of FCT, trooped out and resisted a demolition attempt by officials of the Department of Development.

Trouble broke out soon after the officials arrived the small community already sandwiched by well planned housing development, with two bulldozers.

While the officials said that the demolition squad was attracted to the community by illegal structures built under high tension electricity installations, and other environmental nuisances, the villagers argued that removing their structures, without adequate notice, was a violation of their fundamental human rights.

The angry villagers that came out in large numbers, mostly women and youths, seemingly prepared to go naked, said they were ready to die on top of their ancestors grave.

Seeing the angast and rage by the angry villagers, the demolition squad tactically withdrew from the community with the bulldozers.

