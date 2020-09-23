News

Drama as anti-tax agency takes over parks in C’River

Posted on Author Clement James Comments Off on Drama as anti-tax agency takes over parks in C’River

There was mild drama yesterday in Calabar, Cross River State capital, as the anti-tax agency set up by Governor Ben Ayade’s administration stormed the various motor parks in the state to arrest touts, alleged to be terrorising motorists.

Some ‘area boys’ were yesterday seeing scampering for safety when the anti-tax force headed by Bishop Emmah Isong stormed the Marian Foot Bridge, where the touts were said to be operating. Also, at Etim Edem Park, where hoodlums allegedly terrorised motorists with impunity, four touts, who claimed to be working for the local government council were arrested by the task force. On the reasons for monitoring the parks in the state, the team leader and Chairman, Cross River State Anti- Tax Agency, Bishop Emmah Isong, however, told journalists that the agency was on the streets to ensure that touting and illegal taxation of motorists were halted. He further explained that thestategovernorsetupthetax agency to encourage economic activitiesinthestate, butregretted that the activities of touts were having negative effects on the economy of the state. “Illegal taxation has contributed to the drab economy we are experiencing now because most of the taxes do not go into government coffers. Some people in the state engage in collecting levies and all sorts of taxes as a settlement for political reasons. That is why we want people to know that the governor has not created any revenue point for anyone to exploit the people,” Isong said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Borno holds town hall meeting on 2021 budget

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

formulation and processes, Borno State government yesterday convened a town hall meeting to enable citizens make inputs into the 2021 budget. While declaring open the town hall meeting at the Government House, Maiduguri, Governor Babagana Zulum said: “It is my honour and privilege to be in your midst this morning on the occasion of a […]
News

Bayelsa to promote culture, tourism

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Iti Orugbani yesterday stated that tourism will bolster the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state, and create job opportunities for the people. This was as he also said that tourism had the potential to be one of the key pillars on which the economic revival of […]
News Top Stories

APC leadership crisis gets messier

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina and Johnchuks Onuanyim

Court revalidates Giadom as acting national chairman NWC member dissociates self from court order The leadership crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) got messier yesterday as an Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama granted an interim order permitting Victor Giadom who is the deputy national secretary of the party to assume the office of […]

%d bloggers like this: