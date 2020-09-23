Drama as anti-tax agency takes over parks in C’River

There was mild drama yesterday in Calabar, Cross River State capital, as the anti-tax agency set up by Governor Ben Ayade’s administration stormed the various motor parks in the state to arrest touts, alleged to be terrorising motorists.

Some ‘area boys’ were yesterday seeing scampering for safety when the anti-tax force headed by Bishop Emmah Isong stormed the Marian Foot Bridge, where the touts were said to be operating. Also, at Etim Edem Park, where hoodlums allegedly terrorised motorists with impunity, four touts, who claimed to be working for the local government council were arrested by the task force. On the reasons for monitoring the parks in the state, the team leader and Chairman, Cross River State Anti- Tax Agency, Bishop Emmah Isong, however, told journalists that the agency was on the streets to ensure that touting and illegal taxation of motorists were halted. He further explained that thestategovernorsetupthetax agency to encourage economic activitiesinthestate, butregretted that the activities of touts were having negative effects on the economy of the state. “Illegal taxation has contributed to the drab economy we are experiencing now because most of the taxes do not go into government coffers. Some people in the state engage in collecting levies and all sorts of taxes as a settlement for political reasons. That is why we want people to know that the governor has not created any revenue point for anyone to exploit the people,” Isong said.

