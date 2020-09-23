Drama as anti-tax agency takes over parks in C’River

There was drama on Wednesday in Calabar, the capital of Cross River State,

as the anti-tax agency set up by Governor Ben Ayade stormed the various motor parks in the state to arrest touts who had been terrorizing motorists.

At Marian Foot Bridge, where touting had been entrenched, the boys scampered for safety on sighting the anti-tax force headed by Bishop Emmah Isong.

At Etim Edem Park where hoodlums terrorize motorists with impunity, the task force arrested four persons who claimed to be working for the local government while others took to their heels.

Speaking to journalists on the reasons for the monitoring of parks in the state, the team leader and Chairman, Cross River State Anti-Tax Agency, Bishop Emmah Isong said his agency was on the streets to ensure that touting and illegal taxation of motorists were halted.

He explained that the state governor set up the tax agency to encourage economic activities in the state, regretting that activities of touts were having negative effect on the economy.

