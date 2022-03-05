News Top Stories

Drama as Bank of Agriculture fails to show evidences of purchase of 3 exotic jeeps

There was a mild drama during the Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC) meeting, as the Managing Director of Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Hassan was unable to show evidence of purchase of two brand new Toyota Prado Jeeps and Ford Ranger Jeep for the purposes of monitoring Agric Mechanization programme.

The Committee had summoned the Managing Director following the query raised from the Office of the Auditor- General of the Federation in 2017 report on the missing Jeeps in the Bank of Agriculture in Kaduna. However, when the Managing Director of the Bank appeared before the Panel to respond to the query of the missing vehicles worth about N49 million, no document was presented to the members of the Committee to indicate that the vehicles were actually purchased. The Managing Director was only able to present a letter from the Ministry of Agriculture, which mandated him to withdraw money from Agricultural Mechanization Fund to procure the vehicles.

The members of the Committee expressed serious disappointment that the Managing Director of the Bank was unable to show any concrete evidence that the vehicles were on ground. The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, wondered why the MD paid for such vehicles without seeing them in first instance.

 

