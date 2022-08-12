Drama as clubs’re forced to play Fed Cup quarters

It was a new twist of events0 with clubs forced to play their quarterfinal matches of this year’s Federation Cup known as Aiteo Cup. There was plan to boycott the games after the clubs realized that the Nigeria Football Federation had already submitted Kwara United as the country’s representative at this year’s CAF Confederation Cup, joining Remo Stars, which finished third in the Nigeria Professional Football League as the country’s second representative. The quarterfinal games were scheduled for Wednesday August 10, but none of the games took place as most of the clubs failed to travel from their base. However, things took a new turn on Thursday as only one game was played while there were two walkovers in two other centres.

In Ilorin, Relegated Heartland and Katsina United ended their game in a draw with Heartland emerging winner on penalties while Niger Tornadoes walked over Lobi Stars same way Kogi United walked over Kano Pillars as the two teams failed to honour the games. The other quarterfinal between Nasarawa United and Wikki Tourists failed to hold as both teams didn’t travel for the match. According to investigation by our correspondent, the clubs were coerced by top members of the NFF to play the game despite the situation on ground.

All the NPFL clubs apart from Niger Tornadoes honoured their match and it is left to be seen what will happen. According to a release by the NFF media department, Kogi United are through to next week’s grand finale, to play the winner of the semifinal tie between Niger Tornadoes and Heartland FC scheduled for Ibadan on Sunday August 14. The grand finale of this year’s AITEO Cup competition, for both the men’s and women’s events, will hold at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa on Wednesday, August 17.

