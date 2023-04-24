Arts & Entertainments

Drama As Davido And Cubana Chief Priest Unfollows Each Other On Instagram

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido and his best friend, Cubana Chief Priest have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Recall that many were envious of their friendship as the two were like two peas in a pod.

This is why many were left surprised as the duo end up unfollowing each other on the photo-sharing app.

Online rumours have it that the move was a result of Chioma, Davido’s wife while others say Cubana Chief Priest didn’t promote Davido’s Lagos concert, which is unlike him.

Only time will tell what could have led to their split.

