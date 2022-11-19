Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi)
News Top Stories

Drama as Defence Ministry disowns N11bn insertion in 2023 budget

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

There was a mild drama at the upper legislative chamber, the Senate when the Ministry of Defence through the minister, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd) and the Parmanent Secretary, Dr.Ibrahim Kana disowned over N11 billion allegedly inserted into the proposed 2023 budget of the ministry. The drama began when the Senate Committee on Defence uncovered the alleged insertion during the defence of the proposal for spending estimates presented by to it by the minister and other officials of the ministry.

The alleged insertion, which was detected by the vice chairman of the committee, Senator Itsifanus Gyang ,comprises N8.6 billion earmarked for procurement of military hardwares/ equipment and N2.25billion for Safe School Initiatives. Commenting on the development, Gyang stated that “Hon Minister, in the proposed 2023 budget of your Ministry N8.6billion is discovered to have been allocated for purchase of military hardwares and N2.25billion for Safe School Initiatives.

“The two items, when critically viewed, were not supposed to be in the Ministry’s budget since hardware procurements are done by the Army, Navy and Air Force and Safe School Initiative by the Federal Ministry of Education. These to us are duplications of budgetary votes which require explanations from you.” Responding to the query, the Minister sought for permission of the Committee for the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, to respond.

Kana told the committee that the sums were inserted into the ministry’s budget by the Minister of Finance and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed. “The two budgetary votes were not initiative of the Ministry. The Ministry of Finance and National Planning put them there,” he said. Chairman of the Committee, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, told the Minister that both the N8.6 billion and N2.25 billion proposals for procurement of hardwares and Safe School Initiatives, would be expunged from the Ministry’s budget.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2022 UTME/DE forms not on sale yet –JAMB

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has said it was yet to commence sales of 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) forms for candidates willing to sit for its examinations. JAMB, in a statement made available to newsmen by its spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin yesterday in Abuja, warned Nigerians to […]
News Top Stories

Proposed fuel hike: Labour accuses FG of insincerity

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…says c’ttee yet to finalise deliberations …sees N5,000 palliative as conduit Action’ll lead to revolt, escalate insecurity ’Poverty on increase in Nigeria’ Organised labour under the aegis of Trade Union Congress (TUC) has accused the Federal Government of undermining the committee set up to unravel issues bordering on removal of fuel subsidy before going ahead […]
News

China says carrier group exercising near Taiwan, drills will become regular

Posted on Author Reporter

    A Chinese carrier group is exercising near Taiwan and such drills will become regular, China’s navy said late on Monday in a further escalation of tensions near the island that Beijing claims as its sovereign territory. Taiwan has complained of an increase in Chinese military activity near it in recent months, as China […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica