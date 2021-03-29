News

Drama as Eze Ilomuanya accosts Okorocha with walking stick

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI Comment(0)

Evidently, these are not the best of times for former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, as events of his eight years’ administration in the state seems to be catching up with him.

 

Barely a month after he went on record as the first former governor of Imo State to be arrested by his successor, Okorocha yesterday morning got another shocker when the traditional ruler of Obinugwu community in the state and former Chairman, Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, accosted him in an Abuja- bound flight over his alleged misrule of the state; with the monarch threatening to smack the former governor with his walking stick.

 

But for the timely intervention of the flight Captain, who rushed out when Ilomuanya was threatening to take a swipe at Okorocha with his walking stick, having given the former governor, a thorough dressing down for his alleged ‘atrocities’ against the people of Imo State and himself.

 

An eyewitness reported that Okorocha, who was visibly shaken by the unexpected brush with the monarch, quickly relocated to another seat before the situation was calmed.

 

He narrated: “Okorocha was checkedin to the 8.30am AirPeace flight to Abuja and he walked into the business class to take his seat near Eze Ilomuanya, but before he could do that, Ilomuanya asked him what he was doing in the aircraft and why he was no longer flying across the country in private jets.

 

Okorocha’s bid to respond further enraged the monarch, who then confronted the former governor with his alleged atrocities in government and threatened to smack him with his walking stick.”

According to the eyewitness, Ilomuanya also told Okorocha that he would have to answer to Orlu people, both men are from Orlu, and explain what he did with the mandate given to him, assuring Okorocha that the consequences of all his actions as governor was awaiting him.

 

Contacted, media aide to the monarch, Mr. Kennedy Eweama, confirmed the incident while advising Okorocha to realise that he was no longer a governor and should carry himself appropriately

 

. “The former governor must come to terms with the fact that a lot of Imo people are still nursing the trauma of his eight years of maladministration and should desist from flaunting his misrule, an action that is in itself, provocative,”

 

Eweama said. Reacting, the former governor’s spokesman, Sam Onwuemeodo, described the incident as unfortunate, adding that it was unbecoming of the monarch who had served as the chairman of the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers.

