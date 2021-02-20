Drama as guest gives bride wrapped cutlass as wedding gift

A Nigerian bride has been trended on Twitter, Thursday, after she received a wrapped cutlass from a guest during wedding. According to the sister of the bride who shared the experience on Twitter, the yet to be identified guest wrapped a cutlass and presented it to her sister. While unwrapping the gifts, they discovered that it was cutlass and the bride’s sister angrily took to her Twitter page to announce the incident. “Why would someone give my sister a wrapped cutlass as wedding gift?” she wrote. The weird choice of gift has left social media users in splits. While some fans advised them to dispose the cutlass, others have advised the family to resort to prayers.
Related Articles
Police clear D’banj of rape as accuser withdraws petition
The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has cleared D’banj, a singer and songwriter, of the rape allegations against him by Seyitan Babatayo, a female Twitter user. The development comes about the same time when Seyitan, in a letter through Olamide Omileye, her counsel, to the police, said she was withdrawing the case. In the letter dated […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Tonto Dikeh says Don Jazzy and Teebillz rescued her from committing suicide 10 years ago
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh says she was close to committing suicide almost 10 years ago. The movie star made this known via her Instagram page while reacting to the video of a Nigerian, Izu, who read his suicide note before killing himself. “This was me 9/10 years ago, I’m here because I believed there was […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nigerians react as man orders wife to quit Facebook or leavehishouse
A young man identified as Philemon Audu has called out his wife on Facebook, asking her to either quit Facebook or leave his house. “I want my Wife to Leave Facebook or leave my house”, he wrote. However, Audu didn’t go further to give reasons behind his decision to force his wife out of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)