Drama as lady allegedly invites ‘babalawo’ boyfriend to help recover her money from bank

A video making the rounds on social media has shown the moment a lady allegedly invited her herbalist to help her recover her money from the bank. According to the man simply identified as Godwin Chibuzor who made the video of the incident which was shared on Facebook on Wednesday, the lady was debited by her bank so she brought her ‘babalawo’ boyfriend to fight for her. He also mentioned that both the babalawo and his girlfriend were stopped from gaining entrance to the banking hall. From the video, the lady could be seen standing in front of the babalawo while waiting for the bank staff to attend to them.

