Drama as loyalists of Adebutu, Lawal disrupt Ogun PDP guber primary

The factional governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State has been disrupted following a shouting match and clash over delegates’ list. The primary, which was held at the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), was brought to a stop when loyalists of two governorship aspirants, Ladi Adebutu and Jimi Lawal, disagreed over the delegates’ list to adopt for the exercise. The drama came a few hours after another primary election was conducted which produced Segun Sowunmi as the party’s faction candidate.

The aspirants contesting for the governorship ticket of the party are Ladi Adebutu, Jimi Lawal, Segun Sowunmi and Abodunrin John Abimbola. The parallel election, which took place at the premises of NUJ, saw Sowunmi polling 554 votes to emerge winner. Few hours later, another primary election, which Lawal and Adebutu attended, ended abruptly following a clash on two delegates’ lists. Trouble started shortly after the PDP electoral panel, headed by Prof Akase Sorkaa, announced the mode of conduct of the exercise. Our Correspondent, who was at the venue, observed that some loyalists of Lawal, an ex-banker, raised an objection, rejecting a delegates’ list brought from the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

