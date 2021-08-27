Drama as PDP govs endorse NWC’s decision

I’ve been reinstated –Chair

…says October convention sacrosanct

Atiku: My long absence not deliberate

The PDP Governors’ Forum yesterday endorsed the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to hold its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Saturday. This came as Uche Secondus said he had been reinstated as National Chairman of the PDP by Justice Nusirat. I. Umar of a Kebbi State High Court. He was quoted to have said in a telephone interview that he would return to office on Friday.

The governors, who met on Thursday evening, were briefed by the acting National Chairman of the party, Elder Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, and other members of the NWC. Chairman of the forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, told journalists that they adopted the resolutions of the leadership. The Sokoto State Governor expressed happiness that the crisis in the party had been resolved, adding that he and his colleagues looking forward to the national convention in October. The court order reinstating Secondus was instituted by one Yahaya Usman and two others, according to the court order obtained by New Telegraph. Justice Nusirat.

I. Umar, a vacation judge of the Kebbi court, ordered Secondus to return to his position. Justice Umar in case KB/ AC/M. 170/2021 said she was satisfied after reading the affidavit of the respondents that an interim order should be granted on the purported suspension of Secondus pending the determination of the case.

The judge said: “An order of this honourable court granting leave to the first respondent (Uche Secondus) to continue exercising all the constitutional powers of the office of Chairman of the PDP (second defendant ) as enshrined in both 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended) and the PDP’s constitution pending the hearing and final determination of applicant’s motion on notice.” Justice o. Gbasam of a Rivers State High Court had restrained Secondus from functioning as leader of the main opposition party pending the hearing and determination of a suit challenging his continued stay in the office. The judge issued the order while ruling on an ex parte application by some PDP leaders. Justice Gbasam also ruled that Secondus should stop parading himself as a member of the party.

Meanwhile, prior to the Kebbi court, Secondus had denied “shopping for a court order” overruling his removal by a Rivers State High Court. Reports had claimed Secondus was planning to challenge the ruling, but in a statement by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, on Thursday, he said the report was “fake and unfounded”. Secondus described the report as “a scandalous blackmail”, blaming it on “known enemies of the PDP working in liaison with some APC elements determined to destroy the party”.

He added: “Every discerning mind following events in the PDP knows those behind the crisis in the party and how determined they are to ensure that peace eludes it to the desires and satisfaction of ruling party they are working for.” Secondus said he is privy to an alliance the alleged anti-PDP forces entered with some powerful people in government to ensure that peace efforts in the PDP is undermined. “Members of the public, particularly patriotic PDP members, are therefore advised to watch out for more blackmailing stories from these groups and treat them as fake news,” he said.

