Drama as petitioner weeps over trial of journalists

There was a mild drama at the Magistrate Court 5 in Asaba, Delta State yesterday when a complainant, Sam Ogrih, burst into tears when he was being crossexamined during the trial of two journalists, Joe Ogbodu, the managing editor of Big Pen Online publication and Prince Amour Udemude, of the National Mirror Newspapers. The police command in the state had arrested the journalists following a petition by Ogrih and they were arraigned.

The matter with charge No: CMA/425c/2019, had lingered for three years over a story attributed to the journalists on the bloody crisis that rocked Uzere town in Isoko South Local Government Area of the state.

Ogrih was fingered in a N20 million oil largesse which triggered the crisis, as well as for sponsoring and funding armed youths, code-named; “Freedom Fighters,” which allegedly unleashed mayhem on the community in their reports.

The crisis forced residents to flee the community throughout the period it lasted in 2019, although Ogrih denied his involvement in the crisis and sponsoring of militant youths.

At the resumed hearing in Asaba yesterday, the police commissioner who charged them for the misdemeanour, abandoned the case, but the plaintiff, Ogrih, took it over through the state’s Ministry of Justice.

But there was a mild drama when Ogrih led by his counsel, Martins Omakor, acknowledged that he was called by Udemude to balance his story, but that he was shocked to read the report of his comment on SaharaReporters and Big Pen online media, defaming him.

Like this: Like Loading...