Drama as police officers arrest Lesbians who were about getting married

A video that captures the moment police officers disrupted a wedding to arrest lesbians who were about to get married has gone viral. The viral video obtained by Ghanaweb shows police officers shouting and pushing the attendees while making arrests in Ghana. Afterwards, the Police had no option than to grant bail and release the women arrested as there were no available female cells at the time of the arrest in the local police station. Local journalist, Okwahuhemaa Piesei Afia Pokua, was an eyewitness to the event that occurred.

She spoke to Ghanaweb about the incident as she said the organisers tried to portray the event as a birthday party, but the decorations sold out the real purpose. As the decorations that in place weren’t that of a birthday ceremony as it was made to believe.

The event occurred in Kwahu- Obomen in the Eastern region of the country. Pokua further revealed that the unnamed venue was well decorated for the wedding, with a cake ready to be cut by the newly wedded couple who are both women. The wedding ceremony itself took place in a separate room with close confidants.

She said; “I had information that some people suspected to be gays and lesbians were having a birthday party and they had planned to have a marriage ceremony, meaning two ladies were going to get married. During the event, I heard the emcee saying ‘today, we have a vow to make, we’re here purposely for something whether police come or not, we go do our thing.

“When they came out, I saw a woman with what looked like a lace made into a wedding gown with a veil, bridal fan, and bridal purse, the one acting like a man was also costumed in a Nigerian outfit,” Pokua recalled, adding that the two women “came out of the room as a couple.”

