Drama as police storm court to arrest HealthPlus Ex-MD, Bukky George

Posted on Author AKEEM NAFIU Comment(0)

A mild drama ensued on Wednesday at a Federal High Court in Lagos when some policemen attempted to arrest a former Managing Director of HealthPlus, Mrs. Bukky George.
The incident happened after conclusion of the day’s proceedings where the presiding judge, Justice Oluremi Oguntoyibo, have asked parties to maintain the ‘status quo’ pending when dispute over legal representation for one of the respondents will be resolved on November 16.
George and her lawyer, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN) had to rushed back to the court to avert her arrest. The silk narrated her client’s ordeal in the hands of the police officers to the judge following which she re-affirmed the ‘status quo’ order.
The judge said: “I have listen to learned Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde, that in contradiction of the undertaking made by the respondents, the police still attempt to arrest the plaintiff, the court will not fold its arm and allow anarchy in a case pending before it.
“Consequently an order of status quo is hereby made, nobody should take any step that will undermined the the decision of this Court. If anybody do so such will be in contempt of court.”
Mrs. George had filed the suit to challenge her removal as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the pharmaceutical company. The respondents in the suit are: HealthPlus Limited, HealthPlus Africa Holdings Limited, Dr. Ayo Salami, Ms. Afsane Jetha, Mr. Zachary Fond and Mr. Deji Akinyanju.
It would be recalled that the Board of HealthPlus Limited had on September 25, 2020, announced a change in the management of the Company with Chidi Okoro, joining the company as the Chief Transformation Officer while the appointment of Mrs. George was terminated as Chief Executive Officer.

