Drama as Reps, Amaechi disagree on Chinese loans

…Gbajabiamila intervenes, as Ossai, Oke disagree

The continuation of the House of Representatives probe into $500 billion Chinese loans for railways in the country was on Monday marred in drama occasioned by a disagreement between the probe committee Chairman, Hon. Ossai Ossai and Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi.

Trouble began when Chairman of the House Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements, Hon. Ossai accused Federal Government officials of signing empty repayment loan documents for the development of the Nigeria rail sector even before the terms of the loans were negotiated.

He also said they discovered that the Ministry of Transportation signed a commercial contract worth $33 billion without any clear cut financial arrangement while most of the contracts’ agreement did not have local content clauses.

Ossai said: “We have also seen references made in the commercial contracts regarding BOQs but none of the commercial contracts agreements submitted to us especially by the ministry of transport has a single BOQ attachment.”

According to him: “We have noticed from documents available to us that the commercial contracts process signed by the federal ministry of transport alone within this is over $33 billion without any clear cut financing arrangements. Most of these commercial contracts’ agreements didn’t also have local content clauses and we’re witnessed by none properly designated and authorised officials.

“There are observable issues relating to procurement process, evidences of 15% advanced payments, payment of management fees, drawdown process and remittances and a whole lot of other matters, which we are strongly poised to ask questions on and hope to get honest answers that will finer tune the current process, plan for possible negotiation of some these governments in order to serve Nigerians better.”

Responding, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi clarified that the President

Muhammadu Buhari-administration has awarded only the Lagos-Ibadan railway line at the cost of $1.6 billion. He said of the amount, while the Chinese government is providing $1.2 billion, the Nigerian government is providing $400 million.

“We need to be more patriotic than we are. I have the right to speak, I was also a legislator. We have awarded only one contract, the $1.6 billion Lagos-Ibadan line. This is the loan for which the Chinese government is providing $1.2 billion, while the Federal Government is providing $400 million. And then, there is about $800 million loan signed by the Jonathan government,” Amaechi explained.

He told the committee that more Nigerians were engaged to work on the railways than Chinese nationals revealing that presently, 150 Nigerians were being trained in China as part of the contract to come back and manage the railways.

Amaechi and Hon. Ossai then engaged in a heated argument on the contents of the loans and other procedures for execution. Ossai constantly interjected as the minister responded to questions, while the minister also refused to be guided in his response to Ossai’s questions, insisting that he was also a lawmaker and accused Ossai of duplication of questions.

Like this: Like Loading...