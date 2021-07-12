Drama as Sanwo-Olu arrests suspected traffic criminals at Ojota

Metro & Crime

…LASBCA demolishes distressed buildings

Muritala Ayinla

A mild drama played out at Ojota area of Lagos on Monday as  Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, personally arrested a gang of suspected criminals, who specialised in harassing motorists and road users in traffic.

The gang of suspected criminals met their waterloo Monday morning while attempting to unleash terror on a motorist around Ojota in-bound Alausa. Armed with machetes, the thugs had harassed him in their usual way and threatened to slice  him.

Help,  however, came for the motorist as Governor Sanwo-Olu’s convoy approached the scene to rescue him from the three machete-wielding criminals who were at the time, trying to forcefully drag him out of his vehicle.

The security personnel attached to the governor swooped on the suspects, retrieved the dangerous weapons from them and arrested the three of them.

Sanwo-Olu personally intervened and order his security personnel to arrest the suspected criminals, saying Lagos will never be a hiding place for criminals. The governor said that his administration would not condone lawlessness and intimdation of the law-abiding residents, warning all criminals who are operating in the state or planning to operate that the state that government would leave no stone unturned in making Lagos State inhospitable to them.

Meanwhile, in furtherance of the state government’s commitment to zero tolerance to building collapses in the State, the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has embarked on the removal of carcass of a collapsed building at No 19, Herbert Macaulay Street, Ebute Metta and removed three distressed buildings and marked for demolition several others in the area.

The General Manager of the agency, Gbolahan Oki said that removal of all distressed buildings in the state became necessary to prevent building collapses and its attendance loss of lives, properties and entrench zero tolerance to building collapses in the state.

