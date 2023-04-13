Drama as Sarraphina Amaechi damages colleague Ruby Ojiakor’s car over misunderstanding

There was a mild drama between Nollywood actresses Ruby Ojiakor and Sarraphina Amaechi on Tuesday after the latter reportedly damaged the former’s car for nearly hitting her. In a video shared on her Instagram page, Ruby was seen driving playfully; almost hitting Sarraphina, who was coming from the opposite direction. Her action did not sit well with her colleague who was infuriated that she almost ran into her car. She pleaded with Sarraphina that she was joking, but she went physical on her, pushing her. Afterwards, the duo engaged in a verbal altercation. Sarraphina later went back to her car and brought out an iron, and destroyed Ruby’s windscreen. “Na play I dey play. Na my friend o,” Ruby was heard explaining to passers-by. Sarraphina rebutted, “Which kind nonsense play be that one? Them dey play with person life?” Ruby Ojiakor said she was shocked by Sarraphina’s vexation, insisting she was only joking with her.

