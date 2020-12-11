Drama as Senate asks Buhari to reverse himself on sacked NDE boss

There was a mild drama yesterday during Senate plenary as the apex legislative chamber meddled in the executive powers of President Muhammadu Buhari, by asking the President to reverse himself, and rescind his directive on the removal of the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Dr. Nasir Ladan Argungu.

The Senate also urged President Buhari to direct an investigation into the causes of the frosty relationship between the sacked NDE Director- General and the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Mr. Festus Kayamo.

The chamber further said that there was need to find out the impact of such frosty relationship on the implementation of the Federal Government’s special works programme on job creation in the 774 local government areas of the country.

The Senate passed the resolutions following the adoption of a motion by Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), representing Jigawa North-East senatorial district.

It will be recalled that the Senate had, a couple of months ago, had serious altercation with the Minister of State for Labour, when it gave a directive that the implementation of the Special Works Programme on job creation in the 774 local government areas of Nigeria, should be solely carried out by the NDE, while the Ministry should just supervise.

Like this: Like Loading...