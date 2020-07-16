Drama as senators scold Edo envoy nominee over 2019 primaries

There was a mild drama yesterday during the screening of ambassadorial nominees by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs. Some senators scolded the nominee, representing Edo State, Barrister Yamah Mohammed Musa, for his role in the conduct of the 2019 primaries of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the country.

The committee, chaired by Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa, (APC Bauchi North) had commenced the screening exercise for the 41 non-career and one career ambassadorial nominees across the various states of the federation. The nominee, representing Edo State, Barrister Yamah Mohammed Musa ran into trouble with the committee members when he was asked by the chairman to explain his contribution to APC in Edo State. Musa, who hails from Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, attracted the wrath of the lawmakers when in his response, he told them that not only did he ensure total victory for candidates of APC in the area during the 2019 general elections but did justice to national assignments given him at the time by the party national leadership.

He said: “I was in the forefront of party mem-bers who conducted primary elections for all our House of Representatives candidates in the South West, one of whom is the Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila. “I also headed the committee that conducted the APC primaries in Akwa Ibom aside other national assignment which contributed to the success of the party at the polls.” Angered by the submission, a member of the committee, Senator Ibikunle Amosun (APC, Ogun Central), immediately took the nominee up by telling him that what he described as achievement was a sham. “I am from the South West and I know all what took place during the socalled primaries perpetrated by your committee and those who assigned you then.

“Please such exercise is not something you should be referring to as achievement, because as party members, we knew what happened then and those behind it. “We don’t want you to carry this type of mindset to foreign post if eventually confirmed.

So, the earlier you erased such unbecoming assignments as personal achievements, the better,” he said. Speaking in the same vein, another member of the committee, Senator Rochas Okorocha, (APC Imo West), shouted on the nominee to sit properly and warned him not

