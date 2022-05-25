Drama, gunshots as EFCC arrests Okorocha for jumping bail

Operatives laid siege to mansion for nine hours

The Economic and FinancialCrimesCommission (EFCC), yesterday evening, arrested a former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, and whisked him away over allegations that he jumped bail in a case of alleged abuse of office pending before a Federal High Court in Abuja. The arrest was preceded byalotof drama, tensionand suspense as operatives of the anti-graft agency laid siege to Okocha’s mansion located in the highbrow Maitama District of the capital city.

The siege which lasted for about nine hours began at about 11.30 am and witnessed sporadic gunshots by armed policemen who accompanied the EFCC detectives on the operation. New Telegraph learnt that after several hours, the operatives gained entry into Okorocha’s sitting room after dispersing his supporters, whowerechantingsolidarity songs toprotesttheoperation and prevent his arrest. Thedevelopmentcameon the day the All Progressives Congress (APC) had set for the screening of its presidential aspirants, one of whom is the former Governor who currently represents Imo West Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

It will be recalled that the presidential hopeful had, on Sunday May 22, hosted APC presidential aspirants of South East extraction in Abuja, whereinitwasagreed, among others, that whoever emerged victorious from the presidential primary, will be supported by others. New Telegraph reports that the EFCC had sometime in April 2021, arrested Okorochainconnectionwithallegationsof corruptionandabuse of office, believed to had occurred during his two terms as the chief executive of the South East state nicknamed, ‘Eastern Heartland’. He was subsequently granted administrative bail, preparatory to his trial before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, the anti-graft agencysaiditsmission wasto arrest the presidential hopeful for allegedly jumping bail. According to Uwujaren, the lawmaker had allegedly failed to honour subsequent invitations, thereby necessitating Tuesday’s operation. “Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today May 24, 2022, arrived at the Maitama, Abuja home of a formergovernorof Imostate, Senator Rochas Okorocha, to effecthisarrest”, thecommission’s spokesperson said. He went further to note that: “The move followed the refusal of the former governor to honour invitations after jumping the administrative bail earlier granted him by the Commission”. He explained further: “EFCC had on January 24, 2022, filed a 17-count criminal charge bordering on diversion of public funds and properties to the tune of N2.9billionagainstOkorocha.

“The case was assigned to Honourable Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, but attempts to arraign Senator Okorocha were twice stalled, owing to the absence of the ex-governor who evaded service of processes. “At the last adjourned date, March 28th, 2022, Justice Ekwo, before adjourning until May 30th, 2022, had warned that it was “the last adjournment I shall grant in this matter”.

“In the circumstances, the Commissionisleftwithnooption than to effect the arrest of Senator Okorocha and bring him to trial”. While the siege lasted, the politician and philanthropist had appealed to the anti-corruption commission to grant him the privilege of presenting himself for screening by the Presidential Panel established by the ruling party. ”All I am asking is to be allowed to go for my screening becauseI amaPresidentialaspirantandourelectioncomes up on Sunday. If I am not allowed to go for this screening, I might miss it. ”I am not an unknown person in the country. I have an address and people know me in the country.

All what it takes for the EFCC is to send me an invitation and I will gladly oblige,” the lawmaker said. Speaking on the development, counsel to the embattled Senator, Mr. Ola Olanipekun (SAN), said: “I got a distress call that the Rochas’ family is (allegedly) under siege, astheleadcounsel, who is handling all the matters that are in court concerning this matter.

“I got here and I met a detachment of EFCC officers and security men and they are led by investigation officers, who are family to us the legal team in this matter. My simple request is, what is going on here and the answer is that the Director Operations wants to have a meeting with his excellency former Governor and Distinguish Senator Rochas Okorocha. “Before now, there are issues on the ground, there are extant Court Orders restraining arrest, restraining interrogation. There are Court Orders made by the Federal High Court in Abuja and restraining interrogation on this matter. “So, what I have sought to do is to ask whether there are lettersforinvitation,thereare none, whether there are warrantsof arrest, therearenone.

Are there court processes to be served? There are none. Infact, processesof Courtare servedbyCourtofficials, who are the bailiff of the Court. “I then ask what is really going on? I’ve also requested that the invitee should be given time to report either later this week or early next or any other time other than the day of the presidential aspirants under the platform of APCwhichtheDistinguished Senator is a most prominent person who is to be screened forthepresidencyof Nigeria. “Todayisthedayof screening and an invitation by any security agencies that is not preceded by a letter of invitation or notice before now, to us, is very prejudicial. That is why we requested that a day be fixed so that the senator can voluntarily go and keep an appointment with whoever it is that is inviting him. Again, that has been turned down

