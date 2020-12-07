Metro & Crime

Drama in court as counsel requests Ohakim's appearance over exhibit DVD

The enforcement of a fundamental human rights suit filed by former Governor Ikedi Ohakim in an Owerri High Court against Chinyere Amuchienwa-Igwegbe, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and some officers of NAPTIP took a dramatic twist Monday when I.O. Nwaeze, counsel for Amuchienwa-Igwegbe notified the court of his intention to play an exhibit Digital Video Display (DVD) in open court on the next adjourned date.
The Presiding Judge, Justice I.G. Chukwunyere told Nwaeze that the applicant would be heard first before the counsel will make his presentation since he was counsel to the third respondent.
Replying, Nwaeze explained that since the court had said that the next adjourned date, February 1, 2021 will be for full hearing into the matter that he was only putting the counsel to the applicant and the court on notice that in making his defence, he would rely on the video which he intends to be viewed in court. He also noted that the applicant, Dr. Ikedi Ohakim should be in court to view the DVD and answer only three questions from him.
Counsel to the former governor, Aloy Ejimakor then rose and told the court that he was not aware of the said DVD as it has not been made available to him. But counsel to Amuchienwa-Igwegbe said the DVD was already entered as an exhibit and was available in court.
He, however, offered to give a fresh copy of the DVD to the counsel to Ohakim but when he approached the seat of the applicant’s counsel, Ejimakor, with the DVD, Ejimakor declined to collect the DVD.
Meanwhile, the court earlier upheld the counter affidavit of the third respondent (Amuchienwa-Igwegbe) said to have been filed out of time and allowed the counsel to the third respondent to regularize the processes.

