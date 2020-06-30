Drama in Lagos Assembly as lawmaker walks out on Speaker during plenary

A mild drama ensued at the Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday during plenary, when a member of the House, Hon Moshood Oshun (Mainland 2) walked out of the hallowed chamber during the sitting which the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, was presiding.

Oshun, a fourth-term lawmaker and the former Chairman of Public Accounts, was one of the lawmakers suspended by the Assembly in March but got the suspension lifted after interventions.

At the scenario which played out during the plenary, the Speaker directed Hon. Oshun to take his allocated seat instead of the one he sat on.

But the lawmaker refused, saying that he had earlier notified the leadership of the Assembly that the seat allocated to him was not convenient.

The Speaker thereafter explained to Oshun that if every lawmaker decides where to seat by himself or herself, the chamber would be rowdy.

Obasa therefore urged Oshun to comply with the rule of the House or he should take his leave.

At that point, Oshun took his belongings and walked out of the chamber.

It will be recalled that the House had in March, 2020 removed two of its principal officers, the Chief Whip, Hon. Rotimi Abiru and the Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Olumuyiwa Jimoh.

Two other members of the House, Hon. Moshood Oshun (Lagos Mainland Constituency II) and Kazeem Raheem Adewale (Ibeji Lekki Constituency II), were also suspended indefinitely.

Announcing the suspension of the members, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, stated that the House as the hope of the people and the heartbeat of democracy should be well guided.

