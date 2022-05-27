Drama, romance as BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Reunion airs

It’s been months since the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye wrapped up and Hazel ‘WhiteMoney’ Onou was crowned the winner of the season. In June, Fans will once again get to see their favourite ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate as Showmax will be streaming the Reunion Show across Africa, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. The Reunion Show will be hosted by the super host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and he’ll be revisiting some of the incidents that occurred in the house.

The fans also get to hear juicy details, hidden secrets as well as the opinions of the housemate. Already, fans can expect a lot of dream during the reunion. A clip from the reunion, which has gone viral, has stirred reactions from fans and followers of the reality TV show.

The clip showed Angel Smith referring to one of the housemates as someone that doesn’t have sense. Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija 2021 ex-housemate, Angel has taken to social media to show off her latest purchases as she sets up her new home. According to an unconfirmed source, Angel spent over a million naira on a TV, an air conditioning unit, other appliances and even revealed that she overpaid the store. The new Benz the BBNaija star was rumoured to have gotten recently was also showed off in the clips on Instagram. The BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Reunion will kick off on Thursday, June 2, 2022 and will feature all 26 housemates, Angel, Peace, Jackie B, Tega, Arin, Maria, Liquorose, Beatrice, Princess, Saskay, JMK, Nini, Boma, Queen, Yousef, Pere, Whitemoney, Niyi, Yerins, JayPaul, Saga, Emmanuel, Kayvee, Michael, Sammie, and Cross.

