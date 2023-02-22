Drama takes centre stage for The Nigeria Prize for Literature

Winning the Prize made me take myself seriously as a playwright – Yerima

Nigerian playwrights irrespective of their place of residence have another opportunity to aim for the $100,000.00 The Nigeria Prize for Literature 2023, as call for entries have been announced.

Nigeria LNG Limited is the proud sponsor of three of the biggest and most prestigious prizes in Africa for science, literature, and literary criticism: The Nigeria Prize for Science and The Nigeria Prize for Literature, each worth USD100,000 in award money, and The Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism with a N1 million cash reward.

The Nigeria Prize for Literature and The Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism are aimed at bringing Nigerian authors and literary critics to public attention and celebrating literary craftsmanship in the nation, while the Nigeria Prize for Science aims at celebrating excellence in scientific breakthroughs and honours scientists from anywhere in the world who help find solutions to a local or ‘Nigerian’ problem as defined and advertised by the Advisory Board for the prize.

No doubt, the Nigeria Prize for Literature is one of the 10 richest and most prestigious literary prizes in the world. The Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism complements The Nigeria Prize for Literature by rewarding excellent literary critics of Nigerian literature.

Known for its transparent assessment process, The Nigeria Prize for Literature, has recorded over 1,851entries for 16 competitions that have so far produced 12 winning works since its commencement in 2004. The Nigeria Prize for Literature aims to improve the quality of writing, editing, proof-reading, and publishing in the country with far-reaching positive effect on print, broadcast journalism, film and theatre production. The competition runs a four-year cycle that revolves around Prose Fiction, Poetry, Drama and Children’s Literature in that order.

In 2019, the focus was Children’s Literature and the winner was ‘Boom Boom’ by Jude Idada. A new four-year cycle began in 2020 with a focus on prose fiction.

The Prize is administered by an Advisory Board set up by Nigeria LNG Limited. The current Advisory Board for Literature is headed Limitedby Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, an emeritus professor of English at the University of Lagos and a 2007 The Nigeria Prize for Literature joint-winner in the Children’s Literature category. Other members are Prof. Olu Obafemi and Prof. Ahmed Yerima. Prof. Obafemi is a playwright, poet and Professor of English at the University of Ilorin.

Prof. Yerima is a professor of Theatre and Performing Arts at the Redeemer’s University, and also a Laurette of The Nigeria Prize for Literature in the Drama category (2006). This year, the focus is on Drama. Since inception, the Prize has produced four winners in the Drama category – Hard Ground by Prof. Ahmed Yerima (2006); Cemetery Road by Dr. Esiaba Irobi (2010); Iredi War by Prof. Sam Ukala (2014); and Embers by Soji Cole (2018). Hard Ground Hard Ground is a critique on the contemporary issues on the Niger Delta.

The play is set in the Niger Delta and deals with the topical and painful issue in the region which has been rendered useless for farming by oil exploration. With Hard Ground, Yerima “employs dramatic elements to interrogate manifestations of corruption and internal colonialism engendered by violent struggles for oil wealth in the Niger Delta region.”

Iredi War Iredi War is a historical drama based on the 1906 uprising within the Owa Kingdom in Delta State. Ukala gives a vivid description of the issues relating to this war particularly the battle by the Chief against the colonial forces. With Drama as focus for the 2023 edition, it is expected that in October, another playwright will emerge and join the prestigious list of winner. Expectations are indeed high in terms of quality and content.

As Prof. Yerima notes in an exclusive interview with New Telegraph, from 2006 when his play ‘Hard Ground’ won the Prize, the Drama Category of NLNG Prize for Literature has blossomed. “I think, from 2006, the Drama Category of NLNG Prize for Literature has blossomed.

The Prize itself has also grown. And most of us, the Nigerian society and the people have also grown. So, what the playwright of the 2023 edition will have is a very rich background, rich materials to write about and a very evolving society to write their works on.

Based on this, I, personally, as a past winner wish the Nigerian writers, the playwrights a very successful experience and pray that the best play wins,” he said, adding that he’s expecting richer content and higher stadards of plays. “Yes, the quality of plays will be very high. Even the political period that we are in now is enough material for people to be able to write so many wonderful plays about. So, I am expecting plays with richer content, better quality, higher stadards, and course, if you look at ‘Hard Ground’ with the kind of plays that are coming out now from the younger writers you will be very expectant of the great plays that will come out in the 2023 edition.”

According to him, apart from the money, winning the Prize itself has helped him a lot. “When I won the Prize in 2006, it was just $20,000. But what it did for me as a person was that the Prize made me take myself seriously as a playwright. People were now expecting more quality plays from me, so I had to do more research on the content of the plays that I write. And then it was also nice to see people, academics and students reviewing my plays.

The young writers from the Niger Delta were beginning take seriously the sociopolitical issues of the Niger Delta area. This is why I think the play, ‘Hard Ground’, contributed to raising the standard of the kinds of plays that came out from the Niger Delta area and the young writers in Nigeria during that time. I can also say that my NLNG Award and the Prize won by Sam Ukala gave major boost to the Niger Delta literature.

I think the many literary works on the Niger Issue right now, by playwrights like Backlays Ayakoroma have contributed immensely to academic discourse. This is why I am expecting a vibrant submission by young playwright in the 2023 Drama edition of the NLNG Nigerian Prize for Literature.”

Winners will be announced at a world press conference and rewarded in October during the Nigeria LNG Grand Award Night, a key national event for rewarding and honouring winners of the Science and Literature Prizes.

