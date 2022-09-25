Dramatic Contact Lenses for best costume effects

At the recent premieres of The Woman King and Brotherhood movie, the dress code was to come looking like the characters in the movies. Even Greoh studio tagged their premiere ‘Ojuju ball’ and so, fashion designers and make up artists got creative.

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, won best dressed for her exceptional costume. Even her eyes were too scary to look at. And if you are still wondering how her eyes looked like that of an evil spirit in horror movie, it is with the help of special effect contact lenses.

With the advanced kind of contact lenses in beauty trend, one can change their eye colour. Just like Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo, also followed her mum footsteps at the Ojuju Ball wearing green contacts. Coloured contact lenses are one of the items that enhance beauty.

They have been in beauty trend for ages and are not going out of style soon. A good number of people, who wear contact lenses presently, do so not necessarily to correct an eye defect but for fashion purposes. It is hard to attend big event and not spot one celebrity or two wearing contact lens.

There are several kinds of special effects contact lenses. There are tiger contact lenses, vampire red and many others. Every fashion forward girl who knows what’s up in fashion and beauty must have had course to use a contact lens to change her look. It presents the best way to make fashion statement.

And now, they are among the biggest beauty items for costume parties. Coloured contact lenses do not just change your eye colour, it gets attention.

But just as the advantages of giving you a different look makes it exciting, it also has disadvantages.

