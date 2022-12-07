DRASA targets students in antimicrobial awareness

The emergence and spread of drug-resistant pathogens that have acquired new resistance mechanisms, leading to antimicrobial resistance (AMR), continues to threaten the ability of humans to treat common infections. Dr Ameyo Stella Adadevoh (DRASA), a Health Trust non-profit organisation, has, however, taken the fight against AMR to students so as to catch them young as well curb the trend, writes APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

Dr. Ameyo Stella Adadevoh (DRASA), a Health Trust non-profit organisation was named in memory of Dr. Adadevoh recently held an inter school debate for Lagos State secondary schools to commemorate the World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW). The international community commemorates the WAAW from November 18 to 24 every year, to raise awareness of the risks posed by overuse and misuse of antimicrobials, including antibiotics, and to encourage their more responsible use. Dr. Adadevoh died in 2014 to prevent the spread of the deadly Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Nigeria and DRASA decided to expand the knowledge of students on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), a medical condition that connotes the abuse and misuse of antimicrobial drugs such as antimalarials, antibiotics, antifungals and antiparasitics by the general public and health workers. AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change over time and no longer respond to medicines making infections harder to treat while increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness and death.

Ebola

Recall that Dr. Adadevoh died eight years ago preventing the spread of the deadly Ebola virus (EVD) in Nigeria. DRASA Health Trust is continuing her legacy of protecting health and saving lives by building a nationwide network of health champions who are preventing diseases. “Through our education and training, community engagement, emergency planning, and policy change work; we are developing people and building a strong and resilient health system that is accessible to all, prepared to handle emergencies, and able to provide quality, life-saving care for all,” the non-profit organisation says. AMR is a global health and development threat which requires urgent multisectoral action in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Global public health threat

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared that AMR is one of the top 10 global public health threats facing humanity and the misuse and overuse of antimicrobials are the main drivers in the development of drug-resistant pathogens. According to the WHO, the cost of AMR to the economy is significant.

In addition to death and disability, prolonged illness results in longer hospital stays, the need for more expensive medicines and financial challenges for those impacted. DRASA decided to target secondary school students as a strategy to spread prevention, as one of its ever continuous work to create awareness around the AMR, the silent killer that has been estimated to contribute 10 million deaths and $100 trillion in economic loss by 2050.

In his opening remark the Senior Programme Manager, Chukwunonso Offodile said that the event honours the work of the late Dr. Adadevoh in limiting the spread of Ebola in Nigeria, where DRASA acts as a tool to “enlighten and solve AMR in Nigeria.” The team Lead of Lagos, Praise Adeyemo describes the work of DRASA as “combating the silent pandemic which is antimicrobial resistance.” She says DRASA is committed to championing activities aimed at sensitisation of antimicrobial resistance. The event, which was held on Wednesday, November 23, saw State Senior High School, Ikeja emerge as the winner of the competition with a total of 66.1 points while New Era Girls Secondary School was the runner up with 62 points. Similarly, Community High School held the third position with an aggregate of 58 points. Some of the schools that participated in the debate were Obele Community Senior Secondary School – Façade, Ansar- Ud-Deen Senior High School and Okota Senior High School. Others were Omole Senior Grammar School and Lagos City College.

Debate

The topic debated on was ‘One Health as a Solution to AMR: Reality or Façade’. The schools were judged based on their appearances and ability to present their points convincingly. Their grammatical prowess and persuasiveness were also part of the things that were judged to decide who emerged the winner. Mrs. Feyi Akinhanmi, the chief judge for the event, enthused that the aim of the event has been met as the students not only read about AMR but actually understood what they were talking about and can subsequently spread the message to others in their families and the society at large.

“In every form of the word, I will say it was an experience unto itself; it was a very rewarding day. The participating students were really bright students that came to pour their hearts out about the effect of One Health’ on ARM. One thing that amazed me was how intelligent and smart these kids are, beyond it being a competition where we had some schools emerge first position, second and third,” she said. Mrs. Akinhanmi went on to say that the platform created by DRASA has given various young and talented minds in the state the opportunity to discover themselves and the ability to work on whatever they have discovered within themselves.

“What we saw during the course of the day indicates that they prepared well. We have an amazing resource of talents in Nigeria as it were; these could be a source of encouragement. I’m encouraging young people never to be timid or to be shy. “There are a lot of opportunities for young people and this is one of them. I’m not sure how many competitions these children have been to before now, but this has set them on a particular kind of pedestal. They know what they can do; they have been able to identify themselves. They have to learn and read around what they were coming for. They were able to identify their strong points and what they could do. Let others come out and let’s encourage the spirit of sportsmanship. If we fail to try, we try to fail,” she concluded.

All smiles

One of the students, who gave her name as Grace, was all smiles as she spoke to reporters after the competition where her school, State Senior High School Ikeja, emerged the overall winner of the competition. “I thank the organisers of the programme, Dr. Ameyo Stella Adadevor (DRASA) Health Trust because it will help students to understand the things that can’t be learnt in school. When these types of programmes are organised, it gives them an opportunity to develop their given talent. Some people presented musical skits and presentations that were actually nice.

Once the government recognises this kind of programme, and does it frequently, education can help change the problem we are going through.” She, however, called on the government to take a cue from the actions of DRASA conand create events that would educate and train more students. “The DRASA had set up and run the AMR Health and Hygiene club in 30 schools in Lagos and Osun states, 900 members of the club which we call ‘DRASA Ambassadors’ have been taught lessons on how germs spread, responsible use of antimicrobial drugs and how to prevent antimicrobial resistance, personally hygiene, and environments sanitation.

“I knew that this programme was going to be of benefit and I gave it my all. I didn’t know about AMR until I started researching for my debate and I started to understand how ‘One Health’ can be an advantage and its disadvantages. “I spoke on the motion that stated ‘One Health as a solution to AMR: A Reality or a Façade’. “A facade means something that is a false appearance that makes the subject look more pleasant than it actually is.

One of the major reasons that make ‘One Health’ a facade, is that implementation is financial restraint especially in Nigeria. “We are all aware that Nigeria is experiencing huge economic issues. If our country, the government, cannot give adequate funds for the development of health, what is the guarantee that they will provide funds that will be used to implement ‘One Health’ and regulate it. Saying one’s health is a solution to ARM especially in Nigeria, is what makes it a facade. We can all see that things are not going the way they are supposed to do.

15-year-old’s delight

Fifteen-year-old Jane Effoing, a SS3 student from the school that came second, the New Era Girls Secondary School, appreciated DRASA for the opportunity to learn something new and for the privilege to get corrections on misconceptions from the judge. “Being here today and getting corrections from my judges is actually nice. It will help me to know more about some things. I’ve been able to learn and I have to say thank you to everybody for the privilege to be here. I’m 15-years-old,” she gleefully said.

