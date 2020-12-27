Draw close to God in thanksgiving –Archbishop Martins tells Nigerians

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Dr Alfred Adewale Martins has called on Christians and Nigerians generally to use the remaining days of the year 2020 to draw near to their creator in prayer and thanksgiving. In statement issued by the Director of Social Communications, Rev Fr Anthony Godonu, the Archbishop also urged all to show appreciation to God for seeing them through the outgoing year.

He admonished everyone not to allow the numerous difficulties, tragedies, and pains of the outgoing year 2020 to weigh them down while reminding the people to always recall the numerous blessings of God on their lives and numerous moments of joy for which they must always remain eternally grateful for.

According to Archbishop Martins, none should “allow the challenges of the times to depress them; the birth of Christ celebrated at Christmas remains a glaring sign of God’s undying love for all humanity which never ceases despite all odds.” His words: “As we embark on the customary beehive of social and economic activities that characterise the celebration of Christmas, the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, I wish to appeal to all Nigerians, especially those facing very unpleasant situations that they should not allow the challenges of the times to depress them. “Rather, we must all remain steadfast in prayer and optimism, knowing that tough times do not last but tough people with faith and trust in God do. The onslaught of COVID-19 and widespread insecurity notwithstanding, being alive alone to witness another Christmas is a sign that we are victors. “And so, we must embrace this yuletide with the positive attitude of victors, knowing very well that we have a hope that the future will be better for us as individuals, as families and as a nation.” While appealing to everyone to celebrate the yuletide with a deep sense of love, moderation, and empathy, Archbishop Martins stressed the need for a show of love to the less-privileged. According to him, “the joy and blessing of Christmas can be obtained in full only if one is charitable towards the needy and empathises with the underprivileged.”

The Archbishop urged Christians not to lose sight of the spiritual essence of the celebration which is by far more important and significant than the glitter of light and decorations. In the light of the new wave of COVID-19 that is with us, he advised all citizens to pay attention to practice of regular washing of hands, use of face mask, physical distancing and obedience to all the regulations so as to keep the virus at bay.

Finally, he enjoined the nation’s leadership to ensure that they keep all the concerns of the youth that led to the #EndSARS protests in October on the front burner. He said: “These concerns cannot be neglected without serious consequences for the welfare of the people and the future of the country. The young people must not come to a conclusion that they have been deceived in the promise of the President that they have been heard loud and clear.”

