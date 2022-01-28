Dreadful journey

Coming to Garoua from Douala was a journey I need to forget in a haste but there is need to embark on same trip again as the Super Eagles are no longer in Cameroon, so I need to embark on same journey as I came few days before the competition. But I decided to make it a worthwhile journey by traveling on a first-class bus. Even though the journey will take me like 28 hours to my destination and also 100 percent of the ordinary bus, I am ready to take the rest, but seriously, I dread the journey especially with what I went through in the first trip. This time around, the bus has AC, charging point and a tablet to watch movies, listen to music and also watch sports, so I should be good this time around. Wish me well guys

