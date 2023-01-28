Arts & Entertainments

Dream Alive Talent show set for 2023 edition

After discovering and promoting Rema and Alpha P, Dream Alive Talent hunt is committed to creating a unique platform in activating the overall entertainment prowess of the youths spanning virtually all segments like music, movie, comedy, dancing, instrumentalism and folklore. This is borne out of passion in seeing the hidden talents of young Nigerians fished out, harnessed and promoted to the highest peak of their individually chosen fields.

Speaking on the activities for this year’s edition of the show, MC Pikolo, the inspiration behind the show disclosed that, “This year’s edition goes beyond talent hunting as the organisers have included empowerment programmes for winners of the event. ‘‘This is added to further encourage them and financially boost their entertainment careers at Dream Alive Talent Hunt show; we are sincerely passionate about our youngsters’ artistic development, committed to their becoming admirable and award-winning entertainers/ entrepreneurs and giving them an avenue of becoming the greatest in their chosen artistic careers.

“The show promises to be exciting, interesting and fascinating. The organisers promise to live up to their billing in lowering the high stake that hitherto existed in talent hunts, and providing a platform where the talents of youth in the country can be discovered in movie, music and other areas in the entertainment industry while still encouraging them in their academic pursuits.’’

Counting on the past success of the show, the organisers are set to tour all 36 states of the Nigeria. This is put together in order to harness the untapped natural talents hidden in all nooks and crannies of the country. However, the organisers of the show this year are taking a different dimension, introducing more interesting angles to the show.

 

