Arts & Entertainments

DreamALIVE Talent Hunt: The rebirth set for nationwide audition

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

After discovering and promoting Rema and Alpha P, DreamALIVE Talent hunt is set to tour the 36 states of Nigeria in order to harness untapped natural talents in Nigeria. Unlike other Talent hunt show, DreamALIVE is not just about discovering Artists, but this time around they are also empowering young entrepreneurs and skilled acquisition. Rigorous auditions will be held nationwide among all the contestants . This is not only the high point of the project, but it is the time which talented young acts will get opportunity of having their names written in gold and bright lights.

Thousands of contestants will participate at the hunt and winners will emerge in music, comedy, dance and entrepreneurship. The winners of the events will be rewarded and organizers will also nurture their talents and empower them in their fields. In a brief chat with HON. Daniel Eromosele a.k.a Pikolo he said “In 2013 and 2014 respectively, we recorded significant success in all three categories of comedy, dance and music.

That is, in part, the motivation we have to host the third edition of this event in 2015. Truth be told, the journey had never been easy, but the light we see in what we do has been a driving force for us. Personally, am persuaded that DreamALIVE With Pikolo is way bigger than any one individual, including the convener. The vision is gigantic and the work is huge. While DreamALIVE With Pikolo gets better with each year that passes, we are not ignorant of the demand it places on our resources: energy, money time, logistics, and manpower. This is what naturally informs the need for a pocket of collaborations that has made us succeed over the years.

DreamALIVE With Pikolo is NOT a one-man show; it has been, in its entirety, the product of teamwork. The show promises to be exciting, interesting and fascinating, and the organisers promise to live up to their billing in lowering the high stake that hitherto existed in talent hunts, and providing a platform where the talents of youth in the federationof can be discovered in the movie, music and other areas in the entertainment industry, while still encouraging them in their academic pursuits.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Beyond the Obstacles: Celebrating Atiemo-Gyan’s resilience, determination, focus, benevolence

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

      For about two hours, the Olokun Hall of the Airport Hotels resonated with excitement and accolades as ‘Kofi Atiemo-Gyan – Beyond the Obstacles’, a book written by a distinguished Nigerian newspaper editor and online publisher, Dele Fashomi, was presented in Lagos. Atiemo-Gyan is an international lawyer, human rights defender and fighter for […]
Arts & Entertainments

Lagos danfo driver spotted using shower head as gear stick

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Lagos is truly a beautiful place and vibrant city with a lot of shocking events and one of them include that of a danfo driver using a shower head as a gear stick to drive his bus. A Twitter user, Muna Samuel, shared this in a video on Thursday even though there were passengers sitting […]
Arts & Entertainments

US actress, Jane Fonda, to get Golden Globes’ lifetime achievement award

Posted on Author Reporter

    US actress Jane Fonda is to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award at next month’s Golden Globes, which celebrate excellence in film and TV. “Her undeniable talent has gained her the highest level of recognition,” said the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) – the ceremony’s organiser. “While her professional life has taken […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica