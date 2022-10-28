DreamALIVE Talent Hunt: The rebirth set for nationwide audition

After discovering and promoting Rema and Alpha P, DreamALIVE Talent hunt is set to tour the 36 states of Nigeria in order to harness untapped natural talents in Nigeria. Unlike other Talent hunt show, DreamALIVE is not just about discovering Artists, but this time around they are also empowering young entrepreneurs and skilled acquisition. Rigorous auditions will be held nationwide among all the contestants . This is not only the high point of the project, but it is the time which talented young acts will get opportunity of having their names written in gold and bright lights.

Thousands of contestants will participate at the hunt and winners will emerge in music, comedy, dance and entrepreneurship. The winners of the events will be rewarded and organizers will also nurture their talents and empower them in their fields. In a brief chat with HON. Daniel Eromosele a.k.a Pikolo he said “In 2013 and 2014 respectively, we recorded significant success in all three categories of comedy, dance and music.

That is, in part, the motivation we have to host the third edition of this event in 2015. Truth be told, the journey had never been easy, but the light we see in what we do has been a driving force for us. Personally, am persuaded that DreamALIVE With Pikolo is way bigger than any one individual, including the convener. The vision is gigantic and the work is huge. While DreamALIVE With Pikolo gets better with each year that passes, we are not ignorant of the demand it places on our resources: energy, money time, logistics, and manpower. This is what naturally informs the need for a pocket of collaborations that has made us succeed over the years.

DreamALIVE With Pikolo is NOT a one-man show; it has been, in its entirety, the product of teamwork. The show promises to be exciting, interesting and fascinating, and the organisers promise to live up to their billing in lowering the high stake that hitherto existed in talent hunts, and providing a platform where the talents of youth in the federationof can be discovered in the movie, music and other areas in the entertainment industry, while still encouraging them in their academic pursuits.

