Dredge River Benue to facilitate transportation from South to North

The Federal Government has been called upon to, as a matter of necessity, dredge River Benue to facilitate transportation of products and passengers from other parts of the country to the North. President-General of the Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Prince Adewale Adeyanju, made the call in Yola, Adamawa State, during the inauguration of the Yola District of the union. Adeyanju, represented by Ebiye AtouI, said the Northerners stand a better chance of benefiting economically if River Benue is dredged.

Atoul recalled that River Benue in time past used to be an easier and cheaper means of transportation of goods and services to the Northern part of the country, but “today sand, stones and tree trunks have taken over the river rendering it useless. “From the foregoing, it becomes obvious that the effect of water transportation on the economy of the state is enormous; and if well harnessed, can bring infrastructural development to the state.”

