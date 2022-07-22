Arts & Entertainments

Dredi explains women strength with You be Man

Fast-rising Nigerian Afro fusion artist, Louis Chinonso Andre Favour, better known by the stage name Dredi, has released her first official song ‘You be Man’ making it her first entrance in the music industry. After a brilliant listening party held on Wednesday July 20, 2022 at the house Victoria, island; ‘ You be Man’ was released on Thursday July 21, 2022 and available on all music platforms.

Speaking on the motive behind the song, Dredi disclosed that ‘You be Man’ explains the strength of a scorned woman, woman who has been through so much for love and ended up broken from it and her only escape is making every other man reap the fruit the other men have planted, she’s still open to love but only if he’s willing to face her wrath forever.

Inspired by the great works of Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Jesse J, Sean Paul, Adele amongst others; Dredi established an early interest in music while growing up which led to joining her church choir and was exposed to the basics of music. Currently based in Lagos, 21 year old musician infuses smooth Afro beats and R&B into contemporary reggae.

 

