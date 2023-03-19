Dredi picks April for new song release ‘ Frenemies’

Promising Nigerian Afro Fusion Artist, Louis Chinonso Andre Favour better known by the stage name ‘ Dredi’ having recorded success with some of her previous song release is now set to open her 2023 musical journey with the announcement of the release of her first song for the year titled ‘ Frenemies’.

Expected to be released in April 2023; according to Dredi, the new song ‘ Frenemies’ is a prayer for salvation from enemies in the guise of friends that express greed, hate, and envy.

She said ‘ You know what they say “the

saddest thing about betrayal is that it comes from your friends.”

Inspired by the great works of Nicki Minaj, Rihanna and Micheal Jackson; Dredi has however assured her music lovers that 2023 is boxed up with new music and a surprise EP announcement.

She said’ For this year, my team and I are currently working tirelessly to ensure we put out good quality music with great content and that you will see in all the materials we would be putting out before the end of the year’.

It is important to note that DREDI established an early interest in music while growing up which led to joining her church choir where was exposed to the basics of music. Currently based in Lagos, Nigeria, the 21-year-old’s unique style infuses smooth Afrobeats and R&B into contemporary reggae.

Instagram: Instagram.com/Dredigirl

Like this: Like Loading...