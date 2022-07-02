Dredi set for release of debut single, You be Man

Fast rising Nigerian Afro fusion artiste, Louis Chinonso Andre Favour, better known by the stage name, Dredi, is set to make her first appearance in the music industry, with the anticipation of her debut single release titled; You be Man. It is billed for release on July 21. Speaking on the motive behind the song, Dredi disclosed that; You be Man explains the strength of a scorned woman, a woman who has been through so much for love and ended up broken while her only escape is making every other man reap the fruit other men have planted. Though she is still opened to love but only if the man is willing to face her wrath forever. Inspired by the great works of Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, and Jesse J, Adele among others, Dredi established an early interest in music while growing up, lead to her joining her church choir where she was exposed to the basics of music. Currently based in Lagos, the 21 years old music star infuses smooth Afro beats and R&B into contemporary reggae. Managed by Kbeeworld, Dredi has revealed that her versatility will keep her active in the music industry as she has a lot in stock.

