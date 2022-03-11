Islam

Dress Code: FOMWAN,MURIC, others hail police for approving hijab

The Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria, FOMWAN, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) and other Islamic organisations have hailed the leadership of the Nigerian Police Force for approving hijab as part of its dress code. The groups described the approval as a landmark development and the beginning of a new dawn, commending the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba for allowing willing female officers to wear the hijab.

In a statement issued by the National Amirah, Hajia Rafiah Idowu Sanni, the umbrella body for the Nigerian Muslim women commended the Usman Babaled Nigerian Police Force for blazing the trail among the security agencies in the country.

The statement noted that the bold action of the IGP is in line with international best practices as it has earlier been demonstrated by countries such as Scotland, Afghanistan, Turkey, New Zealand, among others. The group said:”Wearing of hijab is one of the acts mandated for women in Islam.The NPF believes that allowing Muslim female officers to wear hijab will not have any negative effect on the officers’ abilities to perform their duties, rather it will boost their morale and make them more comfortable in discharging them.”

FOMWAN, however, appealed to other sister agencies like the Nigeria Army, Nigeria Navy, Nigeria Customs Service, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and others to follow the path laid by the NPF by allowing their willing female officers to wear hijab. According to the group permitting Muslim officers to put on headscarf under their berets or peak caps while in uniforms will not harm the reputation of the force, or create inconvenience for their colleagues.

FOMWAN urges Female Muslim Officers to appreciate the goodwill of the IGP by doubling their efforts through commitment to duties and be more professional in discharging their duties. Meanwhile, MURIC, in a statement issued by the chairman of MURIC, Zamfara State Chapter, Professor Ahmad Galadima said The approval is one of the efforts of the leadership of the NPF, to encourage freedom of worship and promotion of religious tolerance within the police force and by extension, the general public.

The statement read: “The High Command of the Nigeria Police Force under the watch of the Inspector General of police, Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the use of hijab for the rank and file of its female workforce. However, its use is optional and must conform to the approved style and design. This will be a welcome development to many Muslims, and accords respect to the Nigeria Police Force.

In many, other countries of the world, especially in America, Canada, Britain, police women are allowed to wear the Hijabs, as part of their uniforms. “It is an open secret that female Muslims in police formations (including their army) in Britain, the United States, Canada, etc use hijab with their uniforms. Nigerians who travel abroad cannot deny this. Therefore what the Nigeria Police High Command has done is not new.

 

