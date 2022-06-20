Drilling firm sues oil company over $4.1m debt

A drilling firm, Borr International Operations has dragged an oil and gas company, Oriental Energy Resources Limited, to a Federal High Court in Lagos over an alleged $4.1 million debt.

The amount was said to be the outstanding approved and unpaid invoices for the drilling services rendered in accordance with contract for the provision of Jack-Up Drilling Unit and Drilling Rig Services rendered in the oil company’s Ebok Field in OML 67.

The drilling firm, in a suit filed by its lawyer, Mr. Gabriel Uduafi, is also praying the court for interest on the alleged indebtedness based on the current London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), one month interest rate increased by 5 percent and calculated pro data on a daily basis from 6th October, 2021 till the date of liquidation of the judgement debt.

In its statement of claim, the plaintiff (Borr Operations) stated that by the relevant provisions of the contract, the drilling operations, which it was engaged to carry out was required to be done within the firm term of 120 days.

It was stated further that going by the relevant provisions of the contract, there was no fixed or set target that the plaintiff was obligated to achieve, as the contract was not a turnkey but a day rate and as such clauses and schedule of the contract explicitly set out the various rates to include; Operating Rate, Standby Rate, Repair Rate, Force Majeure Rate, Redrill Rate, Moving Rate and Zero Kate.

The plaintiff added that the lump sum payments under the contract are the mobilization cost of $450,000 and the demobilization cost of $250,000, a sum which become due and payable upon the completion of the contract. However, following the default in making payment as stipulated under the contract, the plaintiff wrote to the defendant (Oriental Energy) both by mail and letters, demanding for the payment of outstanding and approved invoices.

The defendant was said to have re plied raising issues and points that are completely alien to the contract as its reason for not making the payment. The plaintiff contended that in setting up a completely ridiculous claim, the defendant claimed spread cost for non-productive time (NPT) in the total sum of $3.4 million where there is no provision in the contract to support such claim.

The plaintiff added that following series of discussions, it was compelled to instruct its lawyers to issue a demand for the payment of the invoices, and by a letter dated 19th January, 2022, the solicitors delivered a formal demand for the payment of some of the outstanding invoices in the sum of $2.5 million net of taxes.

Instead of honouring its payment obligation, the defendant was said to have via a letter dated 26th January, 2022 through its lawyers demanded for the sum of $10,511,754.00 as spread cost for non-productive time (NPT) and consequential loss, as against the sum of US$3,437,500.00 initially set up by the defendant in its earlier engagement with the plaintiff.

The plaintiff however maintained that the defendant is indebted to it to the tune of $4.1million as stipulated under Clause 11.2 of the contract. However, In its defence, Oriental Energy Limited denied owing the plaintiff in the manner alleged in its claim or in any manner whatsoever as the invoices upon which the alleged debt purportedly arose are disputed by the defendant.

The defendant stated that the plaintiff misled it into agreeing to the mobilisation of the drilling rig to commence the contract by fraudulently misrepresenting to it that its drilling rig, Borr Natt, was suitable for the drilling programme.

In an affidavit deposed to by one, Abraham Faga, a Well Engineering Manager in the defendant’s company, it was averred that without the plaintiff’s fraudulent misrepresentations, the defendant would never have commenced the contract and approved mobilisation of the drilling unit, hence, the issue of plaintiff’s invoices which were issued within the contract would never have arisen.

