Business

Drink more alcohol, Japan urges young people

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Japan’s young adults are a sober bunch – something authorities are hoping to change with a new campaign.

The younger generation drinks less alcohol than their than their parents – a move that has hit taxes from beverages like sake (rice wine), reports the BBC.

So the national tax agency has stepped in with a national competition to come up with ideas to reverse the trend.

The “Sake Viva!” campaign hopes to come up with a plan to make drinking more attractive – and boost the industry.

The contest asks 20 to 39-year-olds to share their business ideas to kick-start demand among their peers – whether it’s for Japanese sake, shochu, whiskey, beer or wine.

The group running the competition for the tax authority says new habits – partly formed during the Covid pandemic – and an ageing population have led to a decline in alcohol sales.

It wants contestants to come up with promotions, branding, and even cutting-edge plans involving artificial intelligence.

Japanese media say the reaction has been mixed, with some criticism about the bid to promote an unhealthy habit. But others have posted quirky ideas online – such as famous actresses “performing” as virtual-reality hostesses in digital clubs.

Contestants have until the end of September to put forward their ideas. The best plans will then be developed with help from experts before the final proposals are presented in November.

The campaign’s website says Japan’s alcohol market is shrinking and the country’s older demographic – alongside declining birth rates – is a significant factor behind it.

Recent figures from the tax agency show that people were drinking less in 2020 than in 1995, with numbers plummeting from 100 litres (22 gallons) a week to 75 litres (16 gallons).

Tax revenue from taxes on alcohol has also shrunk over the years. According to The Japan Times newspaper, it made up 5% of total revenue in 1980, but in 2020 amounts to just 1.7%.

The World Bank estimates that nearly a third (29%) of Japan’s population is aged 65 and older – the highest proportion in the world.

Concerns about the future of sake is not the only problem that poses for Japan’s economy – there are worries about the supply of younger staff for certain types of jobs, and care for the elderly in the future.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

FAO report shows growing hunger in Africa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A new and interactive digital report has shown that the number of hungry people in Nigeria and other countries in the African continent continues to rise, spurred by conflict, climate change and economic slowdowns including those triggered by COVID-19. The African Union Commission (AUC), the Food and Agriculture Organidation of the United Nations (FAO), and […]
Business

Outrage trails move to slash cars’ import levy from 35% to 5%

Posted on Author PAUL OGBUOKIRI

•N300 billion investments to be wasted –Automakers •Say rising petrol price pushing up cost of transportation •Say FG interested just in Customs duty collection   As the outrage which greeted the Federal Government recent announcement that it is going to submit a bill to the National Assembly which would among other things propose the slashing […]
Business

Maduka charges Coscharis on quality service to customers

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

Paul Ogbuokiri   The President/CEO of Coscharis Group, Dr. Cosmas Maduka has charged the team of Coscharis Motors Plc, the core subsidiary of the Group, to continually delight all customers by going the extra mile to deliver the actual value for money as the company’s pay off line states. Dr. Maduka gave the admonition to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica