Drinking coffee lowers liver health risk – Study

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) have said that drinking up to three or four cups of caffeinated or decaffeinated coffee a day reduces the risk of developing and dying from chronic liver diseases. According to the results of a new study published in the journal ‘BMC Public Health,’ coffee drinkers were 21 per cent less likely to develop chronic liver disease, 20 per cent less likely to develop chronic or fatty liver disease and 49 per cent less likely to die from chronic liver disease than non-coffee drinkers. Study author, Dr. Oliver Kennedy said: “Coffee is widely accessible, and the benefits we see from our study may mean it could offer a potential preventative treatment for chronic liver disease.” Kennedy is on the Medical Faculty of the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom.

“This would be especially valuable in countries with lower income and worse access to healthcare and where the burden of chronic liver disease is highest,” Kennedy said. Liver cancer is the sixth most common cancer worldwide, according to the World Cancer Research Fund, with some 83 per cent of cases occurring in less developed countries, especially those in Asia and Africa. Survival rates were poor because there were no early symptoms; so many cases of liver cancer were quite advanced at the time of diagnosis. The study examined coffee consumption among 494,585 participants of the UK Biobank, a biomedical database and research resource, and then followed them for nearly a dozen years.

FAAC: FG, states, LGs share N601.110bn revenue

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) at its meeting last night approved total sum of N601.110 billion (November revenue) for three tires of governments. The meeting which held at federal ministry of finance was chaired by Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed. The amount shared comprised statutory revenue of N436.457 billion; Value […]
Obasanjo: How Bajowa saved my life from Dimka in 1976

A former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday revealed that Gen. Olu Bajowa (Rtd) saved his life from being consumed during the February 13, 1976 military coup d’etat.   According to Obasanjo, if Bajowa had not delayed his movement in the morning of the coup, he would have also fell to the bullets of Lieutenant Colonel […]
Zulum unveils two mega schools in low-income communities

…targets 3,000 deprived children No fewer than 3,000 children, from mostly underprivileged homes, are to enroll in two mega schools built and commissioned by Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum yesterday. The mega schools were built at Ajilari Cross in Jere and Abuja-Sheraton in Maisandari ward of Maiduguri metropolitan council, both low-income communities in which many […]

