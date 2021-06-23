Drinking coffee lowers liver health risk – Study

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) have said that drinking up to three or four cups of caffeinated or decaffeinated coffee a day reduces the risk of developing and dying from chronic liver diseases. According to the results of a new study published in the journal ‘BMC Public Health,’ coffee drinkers were 21 per cent less likely to develop chronic liver disease, 20 per cent less likely to develop chronic or fatty liver disease and 49 per cent less likely to die from chronic liver disease than non-coffee drinkers. Study author, Dr. Oliver Kennedy said: “Coffee is widely accessible, and the benefits we see from our study may mean it could offer a potential preventative treatment for chronic liver disease.” Kennedy is on the Medical Faculty of the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom.

“This would be especially valuable in countries with lower income and worse access to healthcare and where the burden of chronic liver disease is highest,” Kennedy said. Liver cancer is the sixth most common cancer worldwide, according to the World Cancer Research Fund, with some 83 per cent of cases occurring in less developed countries, especially those in Asia and Africa. Survival rates were poor because there were no early symptoms; so many cases of liver cancer were quite advanced at the time of diagnosis. The study examined coffee consumption among 494,585 participants of the UK Biobank, a biomedical database and research resource, and then followed them for nearly a dozen years.

