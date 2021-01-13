Drinking more coffee can lower risk of prostate cancer

Chinese researchers said that drinking smore coffee may be linked to a lower risk of developing prostate cancer. The findings of their new study are published in the ‘BMJ Open’.

Each additional daily cup of coffee a man drinks is associated with a one per cent prostate cancer risk reduction.

Moreover, men who regularly drink two to nine cups of coffee per day were found to be nine per cent less likely to develop prostate cancer than men who consume zero to two cups per day on average, reported the ‘LADDERS’.

Coffee in previous studies has been shown to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, improve glucose metabolism, and affect sex hormone levels.

All of those factors have been linked to the development and growth of prostate cancer. Only men can develop prostate cancer and it is also the sixth leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men.

To reach their conclusions, a team of scientists at the Shengjing Hospital of China Medical University searched through and collected any relevant prior research projects that had focused on prostate cancer and coffee. Ultimately, the team settled on 16 earlier studies.

All of those studies originated from various areas of the world; seven were conducted in North America, another seven were held in Europe and two were held in Japan. Across all 16 studies, over one million men were included. Among that group, 57,732 eventually developed prostate cancer.

Besides the study’s main findings that were mentioned earlier, researchers also looked to assess the impact of coffee consumption on the risk of localised (less severe and more treatable) prostate cancer in comparison to advanced prostate cancer.

This investigation led them to estimate that men who drink the most coffee (two to nine cups daily) are seven per cent less likely to develop localised prostate cancer, 12 per cent less likely to experience advanced prostate cancer, and 16 per cent less likely to be diagnosed with fatal prostate cancer

