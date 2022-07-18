Metro & Crime

Driver, 18 passengers escape from kidnappers in Rivers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt

A commercial bus driver, who loads from the Abali Park in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has narrated how he and 18 passengers he was carrying narrowly escaped being abducted by heavily armed men while driving along the Abonema-Degema-Emuoha Road. The driver, who identified himself as Godwin, spoke during a phone in programme on radio, claimed that the gunmen had  opened fire on the bus when he failed to stop at the point they had laid ambush for him and the passengers. Godwin said that the attack occurred at Israel-Ama, a junction in bad portion of the road, noting that he was the only person that was hit by the bullets of the gunmen, hence he sustained injury. He said that after loading passengers and was heading to Abonnema, in Akuku Toru Local Government Area, the gunmen appeared from the bush, pointing guns at him to stop so that they could hijack the bus, but because he refused to stop they started shooting at the bus. “I was the only person that sustained injury. But as soon as I reached there (destination), all of them dropped and went their way. They were only telling me sorry. “The gunshot, pains, everything, it was only my union that was able to take me somewhere that they removed the bullet… “The police are fully aware, but they don’t stand in the more dangerous areas at night. But in the night hours we need them because that road is lonely. They don’t usually stand there.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

