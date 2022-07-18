Driver, 18 passengers escape from kidnappers in Rivers

A commercial bus driver, who loads from the Abali Park in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has narrated how he and 18 passengers he was carrying narrowly escaped being abducted by heavily armed men while driving along the Abonema-Degema-Emuoha Road. The driver, who identified himself as Godwin, spoke during a phone in programme on radio, claimed that the gunmen had opened fire on the bus when he failed to stop at the point they had laid ambush for him and the passengers. Godwin said that the attack occurred at Israel-Ama, a junction in bad portion of the road, noting that he was the only person that was hit by the bullets of the gunmen, hence he sustained injury. He said that after loading passengers and was heading to Abonnema, in Akuku Toru Local Government Area, the gunmen appeared from the bush, pointing guns at him to stop so that they could hijack the bus, but because he refused to stop they started shooting at the bus. “I was the only person that sustained injury. But as soon as I reached there (destination), all of them dropped and went their way. They were only telling me sorry. “The gunshot, pains, everything, it was only my union that was able to take me somewhere that they removed the bullet… “The police are fully aware, but they don’t stand in the more dangerous areas at night. But in the night hours we need them because that road is lonely. They don’t usually stand there.
Related Articles
Group appeals to Buhari to relocate IDPs to their ancestral homes
Musa Pam, Jos A civil Society group, known as Global Centre for Media and Human Empowerment (GCMHE), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the urgent relocation of various internally displaced persons camps in the Northern states back to their ancestral homes. The non-governmental organisation also urged the President to direct the security […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Benue: Soldiers burn over 50 motorcycles
Men of the Nigerian Army have reportedly set ablaze over 50 motorcycles in Katsina-Ala and Ukum local government areas of Benue State. This followed the ban on the use of motorcycles and tricycles also known as Keke in Katsina-Ala and Ukum local government areas as a result of the worsening insecurity situation. Investigation by New […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
OPC members involved in Wakili’s arrest charged with murder, arson
Three members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) in Oyo State have been charged with three counts of conspiracy, murder and arson. An Iyaganku chief magistrate court sitting in Ibadan ordered that the trio — Awodele Adedigba, Dauda Kazeem, and Hassan Ramon — be remanded in a correctional centre. The OPC members had arrested Wakili […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)