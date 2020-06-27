Driver crashes new £200,000 Lamborghini 20 minutes after purchase

A drunk driver crashed a sports car worth £200,000 just moments after the owner of the car picked it up from a showroom. The brand new Lamborghini Huracan Spyder was smashed up on the motorway 20 minutes after the new owner had been handed the keys. The grey two-seater had stopped on a walkway in West Yorkshire due to a mechanical failure when another driver plowed into the back of it. A social media user simply identified as Kris Shortland shared the incidence with an attached picture of the wrecked Lamborghini on Twitter on Thursday. “Let’s hope they took out insurance!” he tweeted. The van driver who collided with the car was reportedly left with head injuries.

