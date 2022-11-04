Driver crushes toddler, mother to death in Ogun

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

A toddler and his mother were on Friday crushed to death by a Mazda car in an accident which occurred along Ota – Idiroko Road in Ogun State.

The incident involved two motorcycles, marked, MEK 341 VN and TTD 479 VD, and the Mazda car, with registration number, TG 557 AAA, in front of Muslim Progressive High School, Oke Odan along the road.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi disclosed that, three other persons sustained varying degrees of injuries.

According to Akinbiyi, the Mazda suffered a brake failure which caused the driver to lose control and ram into the motorcycles.

